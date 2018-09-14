Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Sports

SKM
Syed Khalid Mahmood
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Asif, Shahid, Babar storm into quarter-finals

KARACHI: The unseeded duo of Asif Toba and Shahid Aftab, along with second seed Babar Masih, booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Jubilee Insurance Ranking Snooker Championship here at the Karachi Gymkhana on Thursday.The remaining five slots for the last eight will be decided on Friday (today).

Asif Toba, hailing from the city of Toba Tek Singh, moved into the quarter-finals after winning his first four matches in Group A. Top seed and defending champion Muhammad Asif and eighth seed Asjad Iqbal will be engaged in a do-or-die battle in the same group today.

Second seed Babar Masih, enjoying his best year in the national circuit, remained the only unbeaten seeded cueist in the competition and his four wins on the trot took him comfortably into the quarter-finals from Group B.

Sharjeel Mahmood and Muhammad Shahbaz, both unseeded, are in contention for the runner-up position in Group B.There is a three-horse race in Group C between third seed Muhammad Majid Ali, sixth seed Zulfiqar Abdul Qadir and unseeded Rambail Gul.

Unseeded Shahid Aftab, a former national champion, secured his berth in the knockout phase from Group D after winning all four of his matches.

Fourth seed Muhammad Bilal, having lost one of his four matches, is very much in the hunt for a place in the quarter-finals.But fifth seed Muhammad Ijaz, who had stunned everyone by winning the NBP Snooker Championship last month, was knocked out of the competition after succumbing to defeats in all four of his outings.

Reseeding for the knockout phase will be done at the conclusion of the preliminary round matches later today.All four quarter-finals will be played simultaneously on Saturday (tomorrow).

Results:

Sirbuland Khan (KPK) bt Sohail Shahzad (Sindh) 4-1 (75-9, 69-34, 86-10, 0-87, 72-13); Muhammad Shahbaz (Punjab) bt Khurram Hussain Agha (Sindh) 4-0 (72-47, 48-43, 48-10, 72-31); Rambail Gul (KPK) bt Umair Alam (Sindh) 4-2 (6-73, 53-61, 64-32, 59-58, 55-43, 53-30); Sultan Muhammad (Sindh) bt Ali Haider (Punjab) 4-0 (86-13, 68-55, 70-60, 73-72); Asif Toba (Punjab) bt Asjad Iqbal (Punjab) 4-1 (10-63, 62-14, 55-22, 69-14, 46-37); Sharjeel Mahmood (KPK) bt Aakash Rafique (KPK) 4-1 (40-74, 68-4, 55-38, 54-20, 41-3); Zulfiqar Abdul Qadir (Sindh) bt Muhammad Ahsan Javaid (Punjab) 4-2 (28-57, 65-25, 65-64, 25-59, 65-64, 71-48); Shahid Aftab (Punjab) bt Muhammad Ijaz (Punjab) 4-2 (69-59, 0-101, 64-48, 77-34, 20-57, 113-0); Muhammad Asif (Punjab) bt Sohail Shahzad (Sindh) 4-1 (59-40, 79-8, 20-64, 65-0, 68-6); Babar Masih (Punjab) bt Khurram Hussain Agha (Sindh) 4-1 (34-62, 80-38, 56-13, 64-25, 63-20); Rambail Gul (KPK) bt Muhammad Majid Ali (Punjab) 4-1 (77-26, 13-77, 65-44, 62-53, 69-35); Muhammad Bilal (Punjab) bt Sultan Muhammad (Sindh) 4-2 (71-50, 68-13, 69-70, 102-0, 37-75, 57-28); Sirbuland Khan (KPK) bt Agha Bilawal (Sindh) 4-2 (68-8, 67-79, 42-74, 67-9, 64-24, 66-37); Muhammad Shahbaz (Punjab) bt Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Punjab) 4-3 (30-59, 68-43, 23-60, 60-44, 55-40, 0-64, 61-24); Haris Tahir (Punjab) bt Ali Haider (Punjab) 4-0 (54-33, 64-47, 62-12, 56-40).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?