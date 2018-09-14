Traffic police announce security plan for Muharram processions

The Karachi Traffic Police on Thursday announced a security plan for traffic for the upcoming 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The spokesman for the Karachi Traffic Police said that during the 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram (from September 19 to 21), processions would be staged from Nishtar Park to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar. He said it would be mandatory to get stickers to be displayed on windscreens of vehicles.

Vehicles of law enforcement agencies and the district administration and media organisations, as well as ambulances will have to submit their applications for stickers from September 13 to 17 in the office of the DIG Traffic (Traffic Security Branch), Police Headquarters, Garden, Aga Khan-Ill Road, Karachi. Stickers can be collected on after 4pm on September 18.

The government organisations will provide departmental request letters (duty signed by a gazetted officer) mentioning a list of vehicles, while ambulance services and media houses will provide copies of the Registration Book, the CNIC of the owner, the driver’s CNIC, the driving licence and six photographs for obtaining the stickers.

For receiving stickers for law enforcement agencies, district administration, ambulance and media organizations, the original CNIC, the departmental ID card and the letter pad of the department will be shown and a copy of the CNIC and the departmental ID card will be submitted for obtaining stickers for vehicles.

However, the vehicles of scouts, welfare organisations, Sabils and Nazar and Niaz distribution will first show the following documents and submit their application forms along with these documents at Scouts Rabta Council Office at Numaish (contact number 0313-2200074) from September 13 to 17 and get a receipt. They can get the stickers from the office after 4pm on September 18.

This year, separate stickers will be issued for the 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram. Separate applications with separate documents of vehicles for each day should be provided, while government offices will submit an official letter for each day.

Each media (news channel) will be issued only three stickers/passes. No sticker will be issued without the provision of the abovementioned documents and articles. “No sticker will be issued on the day of the procession.”