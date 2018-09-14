Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Traffic police announce security plan for Muharram processions

The Karachi Traffic Police on Thursday announced a security plan for traffic for the upcoming 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The spokesman for the Karachi Traffic Police said that during the 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram (from September 19 to 21), processions would be staged from Nishtar Park to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar. He said it would be mandatory to get stickers to be displayed on windscreens of vehicles.

Vehicles of law enforcement agencies and the district administration and media organisations, as well as ambulances will have to submit their applications for stickers from September 13 to 17 in the office of the DIG Traffic (Traffic Security Branch), Police Headquarters, Garden, Aga Khan-Ill Road, Karachi. Stickers can be collected on after 4pm on September 18.

The government organisations will provide departmental request letters (duty signed by a gazetted officer) mentioning a list of vehicles, while ambulance services and media houses will provide copies of the Registration Book, the CNIC of the owner, the driver’s CNIC, the driving licence and six photographs for obtaining the stickers.

For receiving stickers for law enforcement agencies, district administration, ambulance and media organizations, the original CNIC, the departmental ID card and the letter pad of the department will be shown and a copy of the CNIC and the departmental ID card will be submitted for obtaining stickers for vehicles.

However, the vehicles of scouts, welfare organisations, Sabils and Nazar and Niaz distribution will first show the following documents and submit their application forms along with these documents at Scouts Rabta Council Office at Numaish (contact number 0313-2200074) from September 13 to 17 and get a receipt. They can get the stickers from the office after 4pm on September 18.

This year, separate stickers will be issued for the 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram. Separate applications with separate documents of vehicles for each day should be provided, while government offices will submit an official letter for each day.

Each media (news channel) will be issued only three stickers/passes. No sticker will be issued without the provision of the abovementioned documents and articles. “No sticker will be issued on the day of the procession.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?