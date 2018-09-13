Thu September 13, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 13, 2018

Hayatabad robberies spreads insecurity among residents

PESHAWAR: The residents of Hayatabad are feeling unsafe due to the rising incidents of robberies and burglaries, particularly in Phase 6, 7 and 8.

The police said a couple of gangs had been busted and looted goods recovered in recent weeks.

Officials said one robber was shot dead when he along with his accomplices entered a house in Phase 6 last Sunday night.

Apart from the police, the Peshawar Development Authority has also deployed guards for the security of the posh township. However, the residents are still feeling unsafe.

In most cases, the police avoid registering the cases. A case is registered only when a complainant approaches the high-ups. One Hayat Shah said that burglars broke into his house on the day of EidulAzha as his family had gone to their village.

He said the thieves took away Rs500,000 in cash and 30 tolas gold ornaments.

“On Friday night three masked men armed with guns along with three young women burgled into our home in Phase 7 at 9pm when we were away. An old woman relative of ours was present at home. She was taken hostage at gunpoint as the robbers went on the rampage for 20 minutes. When we arrived at 9:30pm the main door was open and our terrified cats were roaming outside,” said a resident of Phase 7. He said some cash, a pistol and other valuables were taken away.

“More upsetting is the fact that the police informed us that such incidents have been taking place in recent months,” the resident said.

Meanwhile, a press release of the Capital City Police said that the police had busted a two-member gang of robbers involved in different incidents in Hayatabad.

“One Hameedullah told the police that he was walking near a gas station when armed robbers snatched cell-phone and cash from him. Another resident Mohammad Israf was deprived of Rs 26,000 cash, phone and other valuables,” the press release said.

It added that the police arrested two alleged robbers identified as Ilyas and Bilal.

The press release said that Rs9,000, six cell-phones, ATM card and other valuables were recovered from them.

