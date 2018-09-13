21 kanal land reclaimed

LAHOR: “Operation against the encroachers would be continued as per the mission of Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rasheed,” said Muhammad Sufiyan Dogar, Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railway Lahore. He said two operations have been conducted against the encroachments in one-day only and 21 kanal, one marla, including 20 kanals land of Qadirabad railway station and 25 marla from Sheikhupura have been reclaimed. Sufiyan said the operation would be continued without any pressure and any discrimination.