Thu September 13, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 13, 2018

Three friends perish as dumper hits motorcycle

Three young friends who had arrived in Karachi from Punjab to join the paramilitary force were crushed to death when a speedy dumper hit their motorcycle on the outskirts of the metropolis on Wednesday.

The unfortunate accident took place near Humdard University on the Northern Bypass within the limits of Manghopir police station. As a result of the accident, one of the friends died at the spot and the other two were critically wounded.

Rescuers from the different welfare associations reached the scene and took the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where both the injured friends also died.

An extra contingent of police arrived at the scene and inquired about the accident. Police officials said that two of the three victims had been identified as 26-year-old Altaf, son of Irshad, Aqib, 28, son of Riaz, who hailed from Muzaffargarh and Rahim Yar Khan, according to the CNICs found on them. The third man has yet to be identified.

According to SHO Bashir Khan, the victims had arrived in the city ahead of the recruitment process in the Pakistan Rangers and were staying at their relatives’ house in Manghopir area.

The officer said that the accident took place when they were returning to their relatives’ home after appearing in a test. He said that the dumper driver, however, managed to escape.

Traffic accidents on the road where the accident took place are a routine as this was the second major accident in the current week. Earlier this week, two youths had lost their lives in a similar accident. A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.

