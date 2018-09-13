Parking fee

The former Punjab CM’s decision to waive vehicle parking and entry fees in parks across the province was highly appreciated. But the idea drew criticism when people asked for the same facility in hospitals. In Lahore, for example, a person who want to visit A patient who is admitted in Services Hospital on Jail Road has to pay the parking fee for every entry he makes into the hospital with his vehicle. But the same person can make as much entries as he likes into a public park which is opposite to Services Hospital. This situation is intolerable and morally unjustifiable, and is the reason why a person who is already under a lot of pressure gets angry at such teasing charges.

Our administration should not let the parking mafia grow like venom. So, at both federal and provincial levels, the newly-formed PTI government must not hesitate to establish free parking zones at hospitals, education institutions and shrines all across the country, and make it a part of its austerity campaign.

Rana Waqas

Lahore