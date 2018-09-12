Wed September 12, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ

The scope and limits of ‘change’

NFC award and budget deficits

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system

Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Obaid Abrar Khan
September 12, 2018

Al-Azizia reference: Judge refuses plea to postpone hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court-II hearing Al-Azizia reference against Nawaz Sharif Tuesday rejected a postponement plea by the defence counsel.

The legal assistant of Nawaz Sharif’s defence counsel appeared before the court and requested that Khawaja Haris was unable to attend the hearing as he had to attend the Islamabad High Court hearing on their petitions seeking suspension of the Avenfield verdict.

Judge Arshad Malik remarked that the Supreme Court had ordered that the references be closed within six weeks.

The legal assistant told the judge that the IHC had fixed Tuesday and Wednesday for the case hearing that’s why Haris could not appear before him.

He further told him that the IHC was hearing petitions against the Avenfield verdict on a daily basis.

The judge noted that he was also hearing corruption references on a daily basis.

NAB Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi said their witness Wajid Zia was present for cross-examination.

The judge refused the request to postpone the hearing till Thursday.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Haris appeared before the division bench of Islamabad High Court in petitions challenging the Sharif family's conviction in the Avenfield properties reference.

A bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb started hearing the petition seeking suspension of sentence.

Haris produced some judgments of the Supreme Court in support of his petition. He will continue his arguments on Wednesday (today).

After that Special Prosecutor of NAB Akram Qureshi will have two days to conclude his arguments.

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

