Cancellation of mineral excavation contract demanded

PESHAWAR: The members of Hajikhel tribe on Tuesday demanded cancellation of contract of soapstone mineral in Kurram tribal district, and release of elders and threatened to launch a protest campaign if their demands were not accepted.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the award of the contract and ‘arbitrary arrests’ of their elders and in favour of their demands.

The protesters gathered in front of the Peshawar Press Club to stage the protest.

A tribesman Muhammad Abdullah Jan and others were leading the protesters.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Abdullah Jan alleged that Deputy Commissioner of Kurram tribal district Baseer Wazir had awarded the contract for the mineral excavation at the mountain to one Abdul Khaliq, who they accused of having links with militants.

He alleged that the district administration had also arrested the elders of Hajikhel tribe, which he termed violation of the Rewaj Act.

The protesters demanded cancellation of the contract, release of the arrested elders and transferring the deputy commissioner forthwith.

They threatened to stage a protest outside the Banigala residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad if their demands were not accepted.