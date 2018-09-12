Khurshid Kasuri sympathises with Sharifs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri has condoled the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. He praised the late lady’s steadfastness with which she braved the hard times in the wake of her husband’s removal through a coup. Expressing his grief, he sympathised with the Sharif family and prayed for the departed soul.
Former foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri has condoled the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. He praised the late lady’s steadfastness with which she braved the hard times in the wake of her husband’s removal through a coup. Expressing his grief, he sympathised with the Sharif family and prayed for the departed soul.
Comments