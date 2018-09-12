CM reviews proposals for police reforms commission

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office on Tuesday in which proposals regarding the establishment of police reforms commission were reviewed in detail.

The meeting was briefed about the establishment of police reforms commission in the province. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that reforms are being introduced in the police and added that no one could interfere in the police duty under these reforms. Police will be made totally neutral and a public service institution which would come up to the expectations of the general public. He said that police are responsible to redress the grievances of the people and serving the complainants is the basic responsibility of the police.

DELEGATION: A delegation of Nazaria Pakistan Trust and Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust called on the chief minister at his office on Tuesday. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that services of Nazaria Pakistan Trust and Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust are praiseworthy.

He said that Pakistan was created under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah after a great struggle and the hard work of the Quaid-e-Azam carried message for us. He said that vision and policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan were being moved forward and the government was working hard to provide better facilities to the people.

AIR MARSHAL: Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (training) Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday. During the meeting, various issues, including professional matters of the PAF came under discussion. The chief minister paid tributes to the PAF over wonderfully protecting the air frontiers of the country and said that PAF is one of the best air forces in the world.

The training standards of the PAF are the best, he said. He said that PAF has written a history of bravery while protecting the air frontiers of the country and nation is proud of its air force.

CONDOLENCE: Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. In his condolence message, the chief minister has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace. Our sympathies are with the bereaved family and we share their grief, concluded the chief minister.