Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole
Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

People saddened by former first lady’s demise

People saddened by former first lady’s demise
NAB must set its own house in order: CJ

NAB must set its own house in order: CJ
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM

Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM
Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife

Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife
Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise
SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents

SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

World

AFP
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

57 murders a day in South Africa!

CAPE TOWN: South Africa’s murder rate rose again last year, official statistics showed on Tuesday, with over 20,000 people killed across the country -- about 57 a day -- as police admitted they were struggling to keep control.

A total of 20,336 people were murdered in the 12 months to March this year, a rise of 6.9 percent over the previous year and one of the sharpest increases since the end of apartheid 24 years ago.

"Fifty-seven a day -- that’s how many South Africans are murdered. It borders close to the war zone, while there is a peace. And there is no war in South Africa," Police Minister Bheki Cele told lawmakers in Cape Town. "South Africans must not take it as a norm that they can be hijacked, robbed and killed every day."

Cele admitted that the figures revealed that the police had "dropped the ball" in their crime-fighting efforts. Presenting the figures to parliament, Norman Sekhukhune, the police official responsible for crime statistics, said the murder rate had increased for six consecutive years. Lawmaker Francois Beukman, who heads the police oversight committee in parliament, described the numbers as "alarming and totally unacceptable".

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths

Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths
Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Photos & Videos

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'