Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole
Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

People saddened by former first lady’s demise

People saddened by former first lady’s demise
NAB must set its own house in order: CJ

NAB must set its own house in order: CJ
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM

Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM
Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife

Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife
Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise
SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents

SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

National

SS
Sabir Shah
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Global water sector needs $449 bn investment between 2018 and 2030

LAHORE: As freshwater scarcity on the planet is worsening with every passing day, over 40 percent of this precious natural commodity's international demand is unlikely to be met as soon as 2030 unless companies, investors and governments step up water management and stewardship efforts, a United Nations report has noted.

Here follow a few more recent reports and excerpts from newsletters of reliable international organizations on the surging dearth of water: On June 21, 2018, "Global Water Intelligence," the internationally-acclaimed leader for primary research information on Earth's water markets, had published a report saying that total worldwide investments into water infrastructure must reach $449 billion each year between 2018 and 2030 if the globe was to meet the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals for water and sanitation.

The "Global Water Intelligence" had predicted that the amount of global private finance used to fund water infrastructure would total more than $35billion over the next 12 years, providing 7.7 per cent of the global investment needed by 2030. This was a notable increase on the $3 billion invested between 2013 and 2015.

This organization, which provides primary research information on international water markets, had added: In fact, the number of big businesses investing in water security reached "record levels" in 2017 as more than $23billion was invested."

In its August 29, 2018 report, the 101-year old eminent American business magazine "Forbes" had maintained: "The global food sector, which uses 70 percent of the world’s freshwater, faces the most immediate risks from the multiple challenges of water scarcity, water pollution and water demand pressures from other sectors. Hotter, more volatile extreme weather caused by climate change is compounding risks for this $5 trillion sector."

In its August 13, 2018 report, the London-based Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) has maintained: "Heat waves and droughts across Europe have affected the production and quality of cereals, lifting prices of milling wheat to four-year highs. Summer months typically see higher grain prices, but climate events seem responsible for this year's above-average spikes."

The HSBC, one of the largest banking and financial services organizations in the world with a worldwide network comprising around 7,500 offices in over 80 countries, had asserted: "Harvests in Germany, Europe's second largest wheat producer and seventh biggest globally, are forecast to be the lowest in 15 years – down 25 per cent on last year. An unusual combination of heavy rains and heat waves this year has lowered grain quality in Russia, the third biggest producer globally, and Ukraine, the ninth.

Agriculture is both perpetrator and victim of climate change, but of the cereals we've analyzed, wheat is the commodity most vulnerable to changes in climate."

This bank, having over 85,000 employees, had further noted: "There have been previous spikes. Severe droughts and heat waves in Russia and Ukraine in 2010-11 pushed wheat prices 39 per cent above the previous five-year average. Those countries restricted exports, helping produce a knock-on effect on the prices of soybean, maize and barley, and on broader food indices."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths

Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths
Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Photos & Videos

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'