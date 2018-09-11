Class 9 student gang-raped twice in Daska

DASKA: A class 9 student was raped twice by four accused here. Daughter of Inayatullah, a resident of Mohallah Ghanipura, was going to school when four people, Adeel, Adil, Irfan and Sufian, allegedly abducted her about five months ago. The accused took the girl to an unknown place where they raped her. They also filmed the incident. The victim’s family had not reported the matter to the police.

On Monday, the accused contacted the victim and asked her to come to a place along with Rs 900,000 and 20 tola gold ornaments to take the video from them. When the victim reached there, the accused again raped her. Later, the accused fled along with cash and gold ornaments. City police have registered a case against the four accused and started investigation.

YOUTH DIES ON ROAD: A youth was killed and his friend injured in a road accident in City police limits on Monday. Hussain and his friend Salman were going to Gujranwala when their motorcycle collided with a motorcycle-rickshaw near BRB Canal. As a result, they were injured seriously. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital. Later, Hussain was referred to a Lahore hospital due to his critical condition, but he died on the way.

NINE BOOKED: Sadr police have booked nine people for sheltering a proclaimed offender here. Lahore Cantonment police received information that proclaimed offender Sarwar was hidden at the dera of Saleem at Ram village. Following the information, the police raided the village to arrest the proclaimed offender, but nine people, including Saleem, Jameel, Ali and Attiq, helped him to escape from there.