CM vows to get maximum CPEC projects for KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday criticized the previous government for not giving due share to the province in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-related projects and said that he would demand maximum projects for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I will talk to the CPEC committee and the provincial government relevant department should write a letter to share with the province latest status of projects,” the chief minister said.

Presiding over a meeting on the CPEC-related projects here, he directed the quarters concerned to accelerate work on projects in Rashakai economic zone. He said that Chitral-Shandur Road, Rashakai special economic zone and Greater Peshawar Mass Transit Circular Railway project would be made part of the CPEC.

Provincial Minister for C &W Akbar Ayub, Secretaries P & D, Transport, Energy & Power, principal secretary to the chief minister and others attended the meeting, said a handout. The chief minister was briefed about the CPEC-associated projects, the pace of work, the issues and the status of these projects.

The meeting was told that this province was deprived of its genuine rights in the CPEC. The most suitable projects that should have been included in the CPEC were left out.Mahmood Khan directed the quarters concerned to redesign marketable and attractive projects to be showcased before the Chinese government and its investors.

“My government would work on the rapid industrialization besides attracting the investors to set up their industries,” he said, adding that it would create jobs and widen the fiscal space of the province leading to the overall development of the people and the province.

The chief minister said that Rashakai special economic zone has particular importance. He gave guidelines for the inclusion of different projects in the CPEC. He asked the relevant departments to undertake a comprehensive feasibility in this regard.

The meeting was also briefed about the Havelian-Thakot Expressway, Suki Kinari Hydropower project and Hakla to Dera Ismail Khan Motorway.

Mahmood Khan directed to make prioritization of projects which can give quick dividends. Taking loans for projects would overburden the provincial exchequer, he warned. He assured to get the backing of the federal government in getting the share of the province in CPEC related projects.