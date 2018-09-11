Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee

As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee
PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister

PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister
ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season

ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP

Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP
Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg

Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg
Imran to supervise dams project

Imran to supervise dams project
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CM vows to get maximum CPEC projects for KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday criticized the previous government for not giving due share to the province in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-related projects and said that he would demand maximum projects for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I will talk to the CPEC committee and the provincial government relevant department should write a letter to share with the province latest status of projects,” the chief minister said.

Presiding over a meeting on the CPEC-related projects here, he directed the quarters concerned to accelerate work on projects in Rashakai economic zone. He said that Chitral-Shandur Road, Rashakai special economic zone and Greater Peshawar Mass Transit Circular Railway project would be made part of the CPEC.

Provincial Minister for C &W Akbar Ayub, Secretaries P & D, Transport, Energy & Power, principal secretary to the chief minister and others attended the meeting, said a handout. The chief minister was briefed about the CPEC-associated projects, the pace of work, the issues and the status of these projects.

The meeting was told that this province was deprived of its genuine rights in the CPEC. The most suitable projects that should have been included in the CPEC were left out.Mahmood Khan directed the quarters concerned to redesign marketable and attractive projects to be showcased before the Chinese government and its investors.

“My government would work on the rapid industrialization besides attracting the investors to set up their industries,” he said, adding that it would create jobs and widen the fiscal space of the province leading to the overall development of the people and the province.

The chief minister said that Rashakai special economic zone has particular importance. He gave guidelines for the inclusion of different projects in the CPEC. He asked the relevant departments to undertake a comprehensive feasibility in this regard.

The meeting was also briefed about the Havelian-Thakot Expressway, Suki Kinari Hydropower project and Hakla to Dera Ismail Khan Motorway.

Mahmood Khan directed to make prioritization of projects which can give quick dividends. Taking loans for projects would overburden the provincial exchequer, he warned. He assured to get the backing of the federal government in getting the share of the province in CPEC related projects.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045
Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book