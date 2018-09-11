Tue September 11, 2018
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee
PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister
ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season
ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP
Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg
Imran to supervise dams project
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 11, 2018

Seminar, walk arranged against use of Ice-drug

PESHAWAR: The University of Peshawar Monday organised a one-day seminar and a subsequent walk against the use of Ice-drug.

Vice-chancellor of University of Peshawar Prof Dr Mohammad Asif Khan, Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rahman and others spoke on the occasion. The students and faculty members attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, CCPO urged the students to come forward and play a role in discouraging the youth from the use of Ice. He urged the student societies to play a leading role against the addiction. The vice-chancellor lauded the role of the police in launching a campaign against the use of Ice.

An official of the campus police presented a report about the actions taken by the campus police against drugs and narcotics. He said that all kinds of drugs have been removed from inside and surrounding areas of the university campus. The official claimed the gangs involved in the sale and purchase of drugs have been busted.

