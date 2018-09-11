Probe sought into use of substandard material

BARA: The members the Shalobar Afridi tribe on Monday asked the relevant authorities to order a probe into the use of substandard material in the construction of water channel in their area.

Talking to The News, Khadim Khan Afridi and Abdul Qadir said a local contractor had been awarded the contract to construct the water channel called “Shalobar Bachey Nehar” two months ago. He said millions of rupees were spent on the construction of the channel , but

the funds had gone waste as substandard material was used.

Khadim Afridi said that the three kilometre long water channel was built to irrigate agriculture land. But it was washed away as substandard material had been used in the construction. He alleged that another tribe had taken illegal connections from the water channel by damaging the structure. All the relevant authorities were requested to order a probe into the issue.