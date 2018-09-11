Tue September 11, 2018
Islamabad

September 11, 2018

CIBA, Bahria university join hands for education promotion

Islamabad: CIBA Consulting Pakistan (Pvt) Limited an award-winning SAP Education Partner and Bahria University signed an MoU to collaborate and offer “SAP Learning Hub Student Edition” at the University to provide students trainings and certification to become SAP certified consultants opening a world of opportunities for them, says a press release.

The event which took place at the Bahria University Islamabad campus and was followed by an awareness raising seminar for the university students. CIBA was represented by Capt (R) Amir Saeed, President CIBA consulting (Pvt) Limited. President CIBA along with CEO Agha Gul Zaman and other members of the BOD of the organization are committed to promoting employability of Pakistani youth in world.

Rear Admiral (r) Shahid Saeed HI(M), Pro-Rector/DGIC, Bahria University, said “This is a momentous occasion where we are signing an MoU with CIBA. This is an essential tool to connect us to practical business applications. At the moment our business programmes are among the largest in not only Islamabad but also the country but they have focused more on the theoretical aspects. With the SAP software package and CIBA’s capacity building we will be able to give them a stronger grasp on the practical side. This should help them find employment nationally and internationally”.

Capt. Amir Saeed said at the occasion, “Bringing this certification to the students of Bahria University gives me great joy. CIBA maintains a very active relationship with all its SAP certified professionals. Today I am very pleased to announce our partnership with Bahria University will add towards a better future for the talented youth at this university. CIBA has given Trainings, Certifications and SAP Awareness and Educational Seminars across Pakistan”.

He explained, “One of the basic philosophies of CIBA was to bridge the gap between industry and education. As the youth are trained and SAP certified in those aspects that potential employers value they are able to access better paid employment opportunities. SAP makes user friendly business solutions, business software and ERPs; Pakistan comes under the SAP MENA region which has 22 countries in it”.

Under the terms of the MoU, CIBA will allocate its best technical and skilled resources to hold SAP seminars, workshops, trainings and boot camps and hold the final certification exam for interested students of Bahria University. CIBA will also bring industry stakeholders and prominent businessmen to hold motivational talks with the students.

