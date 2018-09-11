Tue September 11, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Seven suspects held in raids across city

Law-enforcement agencies arrested seven suspects involved in various crimes, including motorcycle theft, in targeted operations across the city on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers force, the soldiers conducted an intelligence-based raid in Korangi’s Madina Colony from where they arrested two criminals later identified as Mohammed Irfan and Sirajuddin Qureshi alias Bilal alias Munna. The suspects were shifted to the headquarters for interrogation.

During questioning, the suspects told officials that they were involved in the snatching and theft of motorcycles from different parts of the city, especially from the parking of Sea View and DHA’s commercial areas. After snatching or theft, they used to sell the parts of the motorcycles.

The Rangers recovered parts of snatched and stolen motorcycles including fuel tanks, chassis and engines, and sent the data to the Citizen Police Liaison Committee for verification. The suspects were handed over to the local police along with the recovered material for further legal action.

Officials also conducted a raid in Chakiwara and arrested Mohammad Khalid who is said to be involved in several street crime cases.

In raids in Soldier Bazaar and Awami Colony, the paramilitary force arrested Saeed Ali Bangash and Mohammad Arbaaz. Ali is said to be involved in installing illegal water connections for which he took handsome amount of money, while Arbaaz is involved in the possession of illegal weapons and other heinous crimes. Weapons and looted items were seized from all suspects.

Police arrests

Meanwhile, the Preedy police, during patrolling, arrested two criminals red-handed as they were mugging two citizens.

According to South SSP Omer Shahid Hamid, Vanish Kumar and Asif Ahmed were robbing Tahir Ahmed and his friend Mohammad Shafiq in Preedy area when a police mobile and SSP South Shaheen Force motorcycle squad arrested them. Five snatched cell phones, cash worth Rs24,000 and two 30-bore pistols were seized from the two suspects, while their companions Salman and Rizwan managed to escape on two motorcycles.

After checking the CIA/CRO record, the police confirmed that the suspects have a previous criminal record.

