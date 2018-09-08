Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India

BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Sports

AFP
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

German cyclist Kristina a paraplegic after crash

BERLIN: Germany’s Olympic and world sprint cycling champion Kristina Vogel is a paraplegic using a wheelchair since an accident in June, she revealed in an interview published Friday.

“It’s a crappy situation, there’s no other way to put it,” the 27-year-old told news weekly Der Spiegel in her first interview since the June 26 crash. “No matter which way you look at it, I can’t walk anymore,” added Vogel, who won the individual sprint world title in Hong Kong last year and a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. “But what can I do? I always think that the sooner you accept a new situation, the better you can deal with it.”

Vogel, who has won 11 world titles, suffered the spinal injuries in a collision during training on a velodrome in the German city of Cottbus and was airlifted to Berlin for emergency surgery. After the crash, fellow track riders and friends launched a campaign called #staystrongkristina to help Vogel and her family, while all declined speaking publicly about her condition.

“I didn’t want people to see me with such injuries,” she was quoted as telling Der Spiegel, adding that “in the first X-ray pictures, my spine looks like an Ikea folding table”. “I am very fortunate to still be alive and to have fully functioning arms. I could well have been paralysed from the neck down.” She said it was too early to think about a future as a paralympic athlete but declared that “now I’m ready to say: here I am and I’m fine. I’m still there and still the same old crazy girl you know.“I want to be a motivation for others. No matter what fate holds for you, life goes on, in my case now on four wheels instead of two wheels.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use