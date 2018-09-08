Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal

HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Sports

AFP
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Woods and McIlroy share lead at BMW Championship

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Tiger Woods fired his lowest opening round in nearly 20 years to join Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy at the top of the leaderboard at the BMW Championship on Thursday.

The 14-time major winner Woods and McIlroy have a one-stroke lead after both shot eight-under 62 which marked the American’s best PGA first round since the 1999 Byron Nelson Classic.

Woods managed an eagle and seven birdies and his only hiccup being a late bogey on his back nine at the Aronimink Golf Course in Philadelphia. Woods was joined in the lead by McIlroy who highlighted his round of 10 birdies with a career-best six in succession, beginning with the last hole of his front nine.

McIlroy though let slip any thoughts of a 59 when he bogeyed his 16th and 17th holes of the round.This is the first time Woods has shared a PGA Tour lead after any round since capturing the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship.

Woods and McIlroy had played a nine-hole practice round together on Tuesday.“I made a few putts today and also from right out of the gate with birdies at 10 and 12 and 13 so that was a nice way to get things rolling,” said Woods, who started on the back nine.

Woods had ignited thoughts of his career first 59 after an outward nine that produced a seventh hole eagle and four birdies in a six-under par 29.It is the sixth occasion in Woods’ career he’s recorded nine holes in 29 or better, and on four of those five prior occasions he has gone on to win.

Woods moved to seven-under par with a birdie at his 10th hole. He then parred his next five holes ahead of a 16th hole birdie before his only bogey at his 17th. He also birdied 18.“I made some great putts out there today including getting off to a better start than I have most of the season,” he said.

“To shoot 29 on the front nine helps. It helped a lot.Woods clearly looked refreshed after electing not to visit the course on Wednesday. He also skipped the Pro-Am due to the heatwave conditions.

“The heat is hard for me because I lose so much weight out here,” said Woods. “I lose strength and I lose power and endurance.”McIlroy had been a shot clear of Woods at nine-under par after 15 holes when Woods headed for the clubhouse.

McIlroy pared his 15th but three-putted for bogey both his seventh and eighth holes before a consolation birdie at the last.“What was worst was just not giving myself a better chance to shoot the 59,” he said.

“I can accept a bogey on a hole like on the eighth (17th) hole and the bogey on seven wasn’t good, but you don’t get many opportunities to break 60 and today was one of them and I didn’t capitalize.”

American Xander Schauffele, who hopes to secure the last spot on the USA Ryder Cup team, is in third place with a 63, while Rickie Fowler, who played alongside Woods, returned from injury to shoot a 65.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use