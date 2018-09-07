Punjab govt decides to shut Danish Schools

LAHORE: The newly-elected PTI-led Punjab government has decided to scrap the PML-N’s flagship education sector project of Danish School System in the province and divert the resources to other education and health projects conceived by the PTI.

This was decided at the maiden meeting of Strategic Committee on Annual Development Plan (ADP) held on Thursday chaired by Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht. Although all the ministers were directed to attend the meeting, only Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Higher Education Minister Yasir Hamayun and School Education Minister Murad Rass attended the meeting. The Planning and Development (P&D) Board chairman, finance secretary and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The meeting remained focus on school and education sector issues, besides, curtailing and stopping the Communication and Works (C&W) development schemes and diverting the resources to the housing sector. However, it was not discussed in detail due to the absence of housing minister.

According to officials attended the meeting, the finance minister strongly opposed Danish Schools and his stance was supported by Minster Schools Education Murad Rass. The finance minister – who hails from southern Punjab, while Danish Schools too were established in the same region – suggested alternate use of the existing Danish Schools buildings besides stopping infrastructure development of new schools in Punjab. The meeting unanimously agreed to change the name of Danish School and sending the enrolled students to other public sector institutions of the province.