Fri September 07, 2018
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Role of opposition in democracy

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

US will equip India to contain China

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

JR
Jawwad Rizvi
September 7, 2018

Punjab govt decides to shut Danish Schools

LAHORE: The newly-elected PTI-led Punjab government has decided to scrap the PML-N’s flagship education sector project of Danish School System in the province and divert the resources to other education and health projects conceived by the PTI.

This was decided at the maiden meeting of Strategic Committee on Annual Development Plan (ADP) held on Thursday chaired by Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht. Although all the ministers were directed to attend the meeting, only Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Higher Education Minister Yasir Hamayun and School Education Minister Murad Rass attended the meeting. The Planning and Development (P&D) Board chairman, finance secretary and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The meeting remained focus on school and education sector issues, besides, curtailing and stopping the Communication and Works (C&W) development schemes and diverting the resources to the housing sector. However, it was not discussed in detail due to the absence of housing minister.

According to officials attended the meeting, the finance minister strongly opposed Danish Schools and his stance was supported by Minster Schools Education Murad Rass. The finance minister – who hails from southern Punjab, while Danish Schools too were established in the same region – suggested alternate use of the existing Danish Schools buildings besides stopping infrastructure development of new schools in Punjab. The meeting unanimously agreed to change the name of Danish School and sending the enrolled students to other public sector institutions of the province.

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

