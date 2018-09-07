Junior hockey camp begins tomorrow

LAHORE: The training camp of national junior hockey team probables will start at the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad from September 8. PHF has directed the following 27 players to report to Olympian Qamar Ibrahim, the camp commandant, at the above venue on September 8.

The probables: Waqar Younas, Rizwan Ali, Rehan Butt, Moin Shakeel, Adeel Lateef, Junaid Manzoor, Shahzaib Khan, Ghazanfar Ali, Afraz Hakeem, Umair Sattar, Naveed Alam, Adil Rao, Amjad Ali, Awais Arshad, Rana Waheed, Ahmed Nadeem, M Ibrahim, Waqar Ali, Zakir Ullah, M Ilyas, Ali Aziz, Roman Khan, Akmal Hussain, Khair Ullah, Ali Raza, Asif Hanif and Hammad Anjum.