MoU for rehabilitation of handicapped children inked

Islamabad : Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) to work in joint collaboration for the rehabilitation of mentally or physically challenged children.

As per the agreement, initially 100 mentally challenged BISP’s beneficiary children will be added into the support net of NDF. The MoU was signed by DG Complementary Initiatives Sajid Baloch from BISP and Chief Executive Officer of NDF Abid Lashari in the presence of Secretary BISP Omar Hamid Khan.

NDF is extensively working in collaboration with planning and development department, Sindh to rehabilitate the challenged children of the society, since 2007.

Full scale rehabilitation services are given by the NDF including Physiotherapy, Psychotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and provide independent living to 100 children with intellectual disabilities.