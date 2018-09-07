Two shopkeepers booked for manhandling women

LAHORE: Batapur police registered a case against two persons on charges of manhandling two women at their shop on Thursday.

The accused, Adnan and Ejaz, severely tortured the women at their shop on the pretext of shoplifting. The chief minister also took notice of the incident and directed the police to take stern legal action against the culprits.

Geo News adds: Shop owners in the Batapur area of the city were caught on camera beating two women accused of stealing. The video obtained by Geo News shows two men beating the women and hurling expletives at them. The two men are seen in the video slapping and punching the women. One of them also uses a cane to assault the women. A third man is seen standing behind the other two, as the women scream and try to protect themselves. According to reports, the women were also taken to the back of the shop and beaten. A shopkeeper identified the man with the cane as Ijaz, a garment shop owner and head of a Kabbadi association. The shopkeeper told Geo News that Ijaz beat the women alleging that they stole a bundle of clothes worth over Rs10,000 from his shop. Another man seen beating the women is the one who claimed the women stole bed sheets from his shop.

Although a police station is at a walking distance from the market, action was not taken against the incident till a report was filed. When contacted, the police said they were unaware of the incident and that no report had been filed. Cantonment SP Ameen Asif said they would have taken action had the incident been reported. The SP added that a search was underway for the men and women seen in the video.

Motorcyclist falls off flyover to death: A 30-year-old man died after falling off a flyover in the Shafiqabad area on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Waqas of Shahdara. He was passing through the flyover on a bike when he lost control over his vehicle and fell off the flyover, resulting in his death.

wrong injection claims nurse’s life: A mother of two died after she injected herself with a wrong injection in the Nishtar Colony area on Thursday. Zaib-un-Nisa, a nurse by profession, injected herself a wrong injection, and her condition went critical. She was rushed to hospital where she expired.