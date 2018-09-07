Fri September 07, 2018
AFP
September 7, 2018

PSG star Mbappe banned for three matches

PARIS: French teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe has been suspended for three matches after his red card against Nimes last weekend, the French league announced on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old, who also scored in the 4-2 win, was sent off for pushing over Teji Savanier after the Nimes player hacked him to the ground.The French champions will be without Mbappe for Ligue 1 games against Saint-Etienne on September 14, Rennes on September 23 and Reims three days later.

The ban does not affect Mbappe’s participation in PSG’s mouthwatering Champions League opener against last season’s runners-up Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday, September 18.

Savanier, who was also dismissed by referee Jerome Brisard after the incident, has been handed a five-match suspension.Mbappe had already been booked in the first half last Saturday for taking the ball away before a Nimes free-kick.It is the second red card of Mbappe’s career after he was sent off in January for a bad foul on Rennes’ Ismaila Sarr during a French League Cup semi-final.

