PSG star Mbappe banned for three matches

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: French teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe has been suspended for three matches after his red card against Nimes last weekend, the French league announced on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old, who also scored in the 4-2 win, was sent off for pushing over Teji Savanier after the Nimes player hacked him to the ground.The French champions will be without Mbappe for Ligue 1 games against Saint-Etienne on September 14, Rennes on September 23 and Reims three days later.
The ban does not affect Mbappe’s participation in PSG’s mouthwatering Champions League opener against last season’s runners-up Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday, September 18.
Savanier, who was also dismissed by referee Jerome Brisard after the incident, has been handed a five-match suspension.Mbappe had already been booked in the first half last Saturday for taking the ball away before a Nimes free-kick.It is the second red card of Mbappe’s career after he was sent off in January for a bad foul on Rennes’ Ismaila Sarr during a French League Cup semi-final.
PARIS: French teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe has been suspended for three matches after his red card against Nimes last weekend, the French league announced on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old, who also scored in the 4-2 win, was sent off for pushing over Teji Savanier after the Nimes player hacked him to the ground.The French champions will be without Mbappe for Ligue 1 games against Saint-Etienne on September 14, Rennes on September 23 and Reims three days later.
The ban does not affect Mbappe’s participation in PSG’s mouthwatering Champions League opener against last season’s runners-up Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday, September 18.
Savanier, who was also dismissed by referee Jerome Brisard after the incident, has been handed a five-match suspension.Mbappe had already been booked in the first half last Saturday for taking the ball away before a Nimes free-kick.It is the second red card of Mbappe’s career after he was sent off in January for a bad foul on Rennes’ Ismaila Sarr during a French League Cup semi-final.
Comments