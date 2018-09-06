Mainly, hot, humid weather forecast

LAHORE: Dry and partly cloudy weather was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at few places in Malakand, Rawalpindi Divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Islamabad (Saidpur 21mm, Golra 04mm, Zero Point 01mm), Kasur 20mm, Gujranwala 01mm and Risalpur 10mm. Wednesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi, Noorpur Thal and Bhakkar where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 31°C, minimum was 24.8°C and humidity level was 75 percent.