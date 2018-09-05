Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC

PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC
Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

National

SMB
Shah Murad Baig
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Suicide rate in Chitral hits alarming level

CHITRAL: The incidents of suicide in the district have reached an alarming stage over the past few months and needs drastic steps to overcome the situation.

Majority of the suicide incidents include young men and women, which has set alarm bells ringing across the region. People from various walks of life have cited increasing sense of deprivation among the youth as the prime reason of increase in suicides in Chitral.

The tough competition in education sector between the students is also blamed for an increase in suicide trend among the youth.

The students get disheartened after obtaining lesser marks than that of their parents’ anticipations and hence they commit suicide.

The recent increase in suicide rate was witnessed after the declaration of results of intermediate examinations announced in August last.

Suicide by six female students was reported in less than a week after the results’ declaration. The body of a female student, who had committed suicide, was recovered from River Chitral after two days of occurrence of the incident.

The income generation opportunities are very limited in the mountainous district and most of the dwellers doing private and other odd jobs in downtown districts and other provinces to financially support their families and make a living.

Despite this, the ratio of education in the district is very high. According to some experts, the limited job and income opportunities created sense of deprivation among the young people, which is driving force for suicide among this class.

According to the police statistics, a total of 44 suicide attempts were reported in the corresponding year. According to police sources, 20 suicides occurred in the district in the past three months.

Majority of the suicide incidents included young male and female students who had secured lesser marks in their schools’ examinations.

A married woman also committed suicide by jumping into the river. Similarly, a 40-year-old man Sadruddin and resident of Yarkhun had gone missing and later his body was found floating in the river.

The father of two children was stated to be jobless for quite some time and it was considered the prime reason for committing the suicide.

The fresh suicide incident involved a youth, which is the second incident occurred in less than a week time.

The civil society organisations and other people have asked the government to send teams of medical and psychological experts to Chitral to find out the causes and recommend remedies to discourage the suicide trend.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys