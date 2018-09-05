Civilian martyred at LoC in Indian firing

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani civilian was martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, civilian Abdul Rauf embraced Shahadat due to unprovoked Indian firing on civil population in Kotkoterra Sector at LoC this afternoon.

The statement added Shaheed Abdul Rauf was grazing animals when he was targeted by Indian troops.