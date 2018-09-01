Sat September 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls

PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls
India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects
Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court
‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’

‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’
Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi
Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

National

BR
Bureau report
September 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Minister without portfolio Akbar Ayub finally gets C&W

PESHAWAR: Haripur lawmaker Akbar Ayub Khan had his eye on the communication and works portfolio before the formation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) cabinet in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and he got it after being kept waiting for a few days.

Akbar Ayub Khan, the grandson of late President of Pakistan, Mohammad Ayub Khan, also held this portfolio in the previous PTI government. However, he was advisor to the chief minister on communication and works at the time. Now he has become a full-fledged minister in control of the prized communication and works portfolio.

It is unclear as to why Akbar Ayub was initially named as minister without portfolio. It is possible the PTI leadership, including Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, had someone else in mind to become the communication and works minister and give some other portfolio to Akbar Ayub. However, they finally gave this portfolio to Akbar Ayub, who is politically influential. He retained his KP Assembly seat, PK-50 Haripur in the July 25 general election.

The communication and works portfolio is much sought after by ministers. Important politicians in the ruling parties often manage to get this lucrative ministry.

Akbar Ayub, who is a businessman, had a lucky break when his brother Yousaf Ayub Khan, a former provincial minister, was disqualified as an MPA after the May 2013 general election due to objection on his educational degree. As the seat became vacant, a by-election was held on PK-50 Haripur and Akbar Ayub was fielded by the family in place of Yousaf Ayub. He won the seat and hasn’t looked back since then.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open

Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open
Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!