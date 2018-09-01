Sat September 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
Imran asks for 90 days before govt is judged

Imran asks for 90 days before govt is judged
Imran Khan’s govt cuts petrol, diesel prices

Imran Khan’s govt cuts petrol, diesel prices
Money laundering case: Zardari obtains interim bail

Money laundering case: Zardari obtains interim bail
PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls

PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls
India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects
Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court
‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’

‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’
Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi
Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

World

AFP
September 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Court orders South Africa to recognise Muslim marriages

JOHANNESBURG: A court in South Africa ordered the government on Friday to change the law to formally recognise Muslim marriage for the first time to avoid being in breach of the constitution. Under the country´s common law system, Muslim marriages are not recognised limiting the options of Muslim women to seek legal recourse in the event of divorce.

The Western Cape High Court ordered that “legislation to recognise marriages solemnised in accordance with the tenets of Sharia law (Muslim marriages) as valid marriages”. “The president and cabinet together with parliament are directed to rectify the failure within 24 months of the date of this order,” judge Siraj Desai said.

The case was brought by the Women´s Legal Center (WLC) which argued that women entering into Islamic marriages did not benefit from the same rights and legal protection as those in civil or customary unions — especially in cases of divorce. It claimed Muslim women entering into Islamic marriages were often left without access to property and money in cases of marital breakdown.

“Muslim women can now enjoy legal protections that are afforded to people that get married under the Marriages Act, legal protection that Muslim women have not had,” said WLC lawyer Charlene May. “The judgement has the potential to impact on thousands of women in the country who practice and live their faith and who are walking around without protection.” Roughly 1.5 percent of South Africa´s 55 million people are Muslim.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open

Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open
Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!