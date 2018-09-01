Plantation drive

Rawalpindi : Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) kicked off a plantation campaign ‘Plant 4 Pakistan’ on Friday with participation of students and faculty members with an aim to save the country from environmental hazards.

Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Professor Dr. Samina Amin Qadir inaugurated the plantation campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, she said “The purpose of the campaign is to encourage people, communities, organizations, civil society and the government to collectively plant trees for creating awareness about benefits of forests and to increase forest cover in big cities of the country.”

Registrar Samina Bukhri, Professor Dr. Uzaira Raffique, Dean of Faculty of Law, Commerce, Management and Administrative Sciences Professor Dr. Azra Yasmin and other faculty members took part in the campaign.