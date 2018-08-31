36 fake treatment centres sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday sealed 36 quack’s centres. According to a press release, the PHC teams along with the officials of the district administration and police had conducted raids on 172 treatment centres in Faisalabad, Gujrat, Attock, Bahawalpur, Khushab, Pakpattan and Nankana Sahab. 36 out of the visited centres were sealed.

Among the sealed centres, seven each were in Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Khushab, four each in Gujrat, Attock and Nakana Sahab and three were in Pakpattan.

LWMC: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and an NGO organised a cleanliness awareness campaign in union councils 153-156 here on Thursday. LWMC and the NGO recently inked an MoU to raise cleanliness awareness among the citizens.

LWMC in collaboration with the NGO organised extensive cleanliness awareness campaign in which communication department of LWMC established two awareness camps from where awareness literature and waste bags were distributed among the locals.

The campaign emphasised on cooperation with LWMC to clean the union councils. Twenty waste bins will be installed in the union councils with the help of the NGO to facilitate the citizens. LWMC Manager Communication Jamil Khawar led the activity.

Special cleanliness arrangements were made by LWMC operation department. Few complaints received by LWMC were resolved on the spot. Lahore Waste Management Company will continue to conduct awareness raising activities and will welcome all such organisations which can support the mission of clean Lahore.

Secretary General Lahore Chamber of Commerce wrote an acknowledgement letter to Lahore Waste Management Company over exceptional performance on Eidul Azha. Letter holds appreciation for professional work that has revolutionised the waste handling system in the city, quick response over complaints from the people, and the comprehensive plan that was formulated by the company to cater this mega event and eventually lifted more than 45K tons of animal waste was a task well done by Lahore Waste Management Company.