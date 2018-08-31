BD axe Sabbir, Anamul from Asia Cup squad

DHAKA: Bangladesh have dropped batsmen Sabbir Rahman and Anamul Haque from their 15-man squad for the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates next month, a cricket official said Thursday.

“Sabbir’s form is really bad, so it was difficult to keep him in the squad. His selection had nothing to do with his disciplinary problems,” Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)’s chief selector Minhajul Abedin said.

“We dropped Anamul as he could not fulfil our expectations in West Indies,” he added.Vice-captain Shakib al Hasan will feature despite suggestions he would miss the tournament due to an injured finger.

Bangladesh are in Pool B in the Asia Cup alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (Capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Abu Haider.