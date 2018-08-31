Fri August 31, 2018
REUTERS
August 31, 2018

Iran complying with N-deal restrictions: IAEA

VIENNA: Iran has remained within the main restrictions on its nuclear activities imposed by a 2015 deal with major powers, a confidential report by the UN atomic watchdog indicated on Thursday.

In its second quarterly report since President Donald Trump announced in May that the United States would quit the accord and reimpose sanctions, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran had stayed within the caps on uranium enrichment levels, enriched uranium stocks and other items.

In its last report in May, the IAEA had said Iran could do more to cooperate with inspectors and thereby "enhance confidence", but stopped short of saying the Islamic Republic had given it cause for concern.

Thursday’s report to member states seen by Reuters contained similar language. It said the Vienna-based UN nuclear watchdog was able to carry out all so-called complementary access inspections needed to verify Iran’s compliance with the deal.

"Timely and proactive cooperation by Iran in providing such access facilitates implementation of the Additional Protocol and enhances confidence," said the report, which was distributed to IAEA member states.

"The production rate (of enriched uranium) is constant. There is no change whatsoever," a senior diplomat added. With the United States reimposing its sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the nuclear deal, many diplomats and analysts now doubt that the accord will survive despite European Union efforts to counter some of the effects of Trump’s move.

Speaking after the report was sent to member states, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the deal was still holding, despite the US withdrawal.

He urged his fellow ministers, who met in Vienna on Thursday to discuss EU policy on Iran, to do more to protect Tehran from US sanctions, calling for "permanent financial mechanisms that allow Iran to continue to trade."

The EU implemented a law this month to shield European companies from the impact of US sanctions on Tehran and has approved aid for the Iranian private sector, although large European companies are pulling out of Iran.

On Wednesday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cast doubt on the ability of EU countries to save the agreement and said Tehran might abandon it.

Khamenei told President Hassan Rouhani not to rely too much on European support as he came under increased pressure at home over his handling of the economy in the face of US sanctions, with key ministers under attack by parliament.

Le Drian, whose country signed the Iran deal along with Britain, Germany, China, Russia and the United States, said Tehran should be ready to negotiate on its future nuclear plans, its ballistic missile arsenal and its role in wars in Syria and Yemen.

