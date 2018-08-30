Thu August 30, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 30, 2018

KP govt reappoints Latif Yousafzai as Advocate General

PESHAWAR: The provincial government on Wednesday appointed senior Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Latif Yousafzai as Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the second consecutive term.

An official told The News that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani approved the summary for appointment of Abdul Latif Yousafzai as advocate general. The summary was forwarded to him by new chief minister.

He had served as advocate general during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s first term in office from 2013-2018. He had resigned at the end of PTI’s rule and formation of interim government in the province.

Among legal circles, Latif Yousafzai is regarded as a competent lawyer.

He defended the KP government in a number of high-profile cases, especially on petitions challenging the enactment of the Ehtesab Commission Act, 2014, the KP Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms Act, 2015 and case against the PTI government’s much-publicised Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar project in the high court.

