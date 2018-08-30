Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms

Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms
Israeli soldier says 'no regrets' about killing wounded Palestinian

Israeli soldier says 'no regrets' about killing wounded Palestinian
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl
Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership
Leonardo AW139: Helicopter under Imran Khan’s use

Leonardo AW139: Helicopter under Imran Khan’s use
ECC meeting: Increase in gas tariff put on hold

ECC meeting: Increase in gas tariff put on hold
No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS

No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS

Karachi

Zia Ur Rehman
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Minorities convention calls for laws to end religious discrimination

Calling for stringent laws to end religious discrimination in the country, the participants of a minorities convention have unanimously reiterated that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s famous speech promising religious freedom should be adopted as a guiding document to form laws and policies.

The gathering titled ‘Convention on Minorities Rights: Moving Beyond Promises and Assurances’ was held on Tuesday in connection with the National Minorities Day observed every year on August 11. It had been organised by the Center for Social Justice (CSJ) in collaboration with the National Commission for Justice and Peace and the Peace and Development Organization.

In 2009, the then Pakistan Peoples Party government had declared

August 11 as National Minorities Day with reference to the famous speech the Quaid-e-Azam delivered to the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947 in which he had said Pakistani citizens were free to go their mosques or temples or any other place of worship.

Speaking on the occasion, Peter Jacob, the executive director of the CSJ, the convention’s purpose was to bring the stakeholders on board to discuss and find solutions to eradicating the problems that minority communities in Pakistan were facing.

Kishwar Zahra, an MNA from the Muttahida Quami Movement, Anthony Naveed, a Pakistan Peoples Party MPA, Mehmood Maulvi, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, Nand Kumar, a Pakistan Muslim League-Functional leader, Mangla Sharma, a Hindu rights activist and MQM MPA, Muslim Pervaiz of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Karamat Ali, the director of the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research, Sheema Kirmani of the Tehreek-e-Niswan and Mahnaz Rehman of the Aurat Foundation were prominent speakers at the gathering.

In a resolution, the convention called upon the new elected governments in the Centre and provinces to pass a law that provides a definition, grounds for prosecution and punishment for acts of discrimination, particularly on the basis of religious and belief, in order to effectively implement the freedoms and equality guaranteed in Articles 20 and 25 of the Constitution.

The convention also demanded that an autonomous and independent statutory national council or commission for minorities must be constituted with a mandate to monitor the implementation of the rights of minorities, to oversee the policies and give advice on policy matters.

The gathering also urged that a regulatory body equipped with adequate powers, resources and procedure must be instituted for proper implementation of the job quota reserved for religious minorities in government service.

“The Christian Marriage and Divorce Acts should be amended to make them comply with human rights standards. Moreover, a common civil code for marriages in communities, such as Baha’is, Parsis and Kalash should be enacted to regulate their matrimonial affairs,” the resolution said.

The gathering also demanded that education policy and textbooks must be reviewed to remove discrimination based on religion and to make education an instrument for promoting diversity and social harmony.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series

Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response