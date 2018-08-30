Resolution against blasphemous sketches moved in NA: minister

Lahore: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Anwarul Haq has said, on the instructions of the prime minister, the concept of minority would be ended and revolutionary measures would be taken for all communities of the country. He said this while talking to reporters at the office of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) here on Wednesday.

Condemning the blasphemous cartoon competition in the Netherlands, he said, “We are ready to sacrifice our lives to protect Namoos-e-Risalat.”

A resolution of condemnation has been moved in the National Assembly. We have taken up the issue with the other Islamic countries, he said. The expenses of the public institutions would be reduced, he said.

He was briefed by ETPB Secretary Muhammad Traiq Wazir on the worship places of minorities and renovation of buildings. Wahab Gull, Yasir Asghar Monga, Imran Gondal, Amir Hussain Hashmi, Syeda Sumair Razi and others were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Sardar Bishan Singh, Dr Manohar Chand, Sohail Raz, Bishop Shahid Miraj and others also met the federal minister for religious affairs.