Wed August 29, 2018
Pakistan may soon ink an extradition treaty with UK
Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding: officials
Money-laundering case: FIA recommends formation of JIT
No decision on IMF bailout yet: Asad
Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful
US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal
Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub
Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans
World Bank can help repatriate Pakistan’s looted wealth
Urea crisis: Govt plans to operationalise three closed fertiliser plants

Business

August 29, 2018

Hospitality Inn Lahore earns 2018 Tripadvisor Certificate of Excellence

LAHORE: Hospitality Inn Lahore today announced that it has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence once again for 2018. Hospitality Inn has been winning this award consecutively for 4 years. Now in its eighth year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include accommodations, eateries and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

When selecting Certificate of Excellence winners, TripAdvisor uses a proprietary algorithm to determine the honorees that take into account the quality, quantity and recency of reviews and opinions submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period as well as business’s tenure and ranking on the popularity Index on the site. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

Mr. Khurram Niaz Khan, Executive Manager of Hospitality Inn Lahore said, “Winning this Certificate once again shows the consistency of efforts of all the hardworking staff here in the hotel and reflects our ultimate aim of becoming Pakistan’s the best hotel. ***

Bad loans increase to Rs624 billion till June-end
Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan
'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar