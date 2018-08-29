Hospitality Inn Lahore earns 2018 Tripadvisor Certificate of Excellence

LAHORE: Hospitality Inn Lahore today announced that it has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence once again for 2018. Hospitality Inn has been winning this award consecutively for 4 years. Now in its eighth year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include accommodations, eateries and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

When selecting Certificate of Excellence winners, TripAdvisor uses a proprietary algorithm to determine the honorees that take into account the quality, quantity and recency of reviews and opinions submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period as well as business’s tenure and ranking on the popularity Index on the site. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

Mr. Khurram Niaz Khan, Executive Manager of Hospitality Inn Lahore said, “Winning this Certificate once again shows the consistency of efforts of all the hardworking staff here in the hotel and reflects our ultimate aim of becoming Pakistan’s the best hotel. ***