SC grants AC 6 weeks to conclude Sharif cases

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday granted six weeks more to Accountability Court to conclude the remaining two corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the petition, filed by Accountability Court-II Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik, seeking extension for deciding the Al-Azizia and Flagship corruption references against Sharif family.

Khawaja Haris, counsel for Nawaz Sharif while appearing before the court sought till December 15, time for Accountability Court to decide the remaining two references, Al-Azizia and Flagship, against Sharif family.

The court however, declined the request of learned counsel and granted six weeks more to the Accountability Court for concluding the remaining corruption cases against Sharif family. “We cannot give such a long extension”, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar told Khawaja Haris.

During the hearing, Chief Justice asked Khawaja Haris to give background of the case to which the learned counsel submitted that the National Accountability bureau (NAB) had filed three references against Sharif family adding that the Accountability Court had announced judgment in Avenfield flats case, sentencing Nawaz Sharif and his daughter and son-in-law.

He further informed the court that after announcing the verdict in Avenfield flats case, judge Muhammad Bashir declined to hear the remaining two references of Al-Azizia and Flagship.

At present, Khawaja Haris submitted that Muhammad Arshad Malik is hearing the Al-Azizia and Flagship references. He requested the court to grant the Accountability Court time till December 15 to conclude the instant references.

The learned counsel contended if the Islamabad High Court (IHC) began hearing his appeal in the Avenfield flats case, it would be difficult for him to appear before both the courts.

The Chief Justice however, observed that the learned counsel should also work on Saturday. Meanwhile, the court gave six weeks more to the Accountability Court to decide the remaining two references.