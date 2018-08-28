Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Business

SA
Shahnawaz Akhter
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FBR collects Rs133.36bln in taxes from salaried class in FY2018

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected Rs133.36 billion in taxes from salaried individuals during the last fiscal year of 2017/18, up 20 percent year-over-year, official data showed on Monday.

FBR’s tax collection, under this head, amounted to Rs111.17 billion in FY2017. “This (growth) shows expansion in economic activities and availability of more jobs,” an FBR’s official said.

The official said the FBR’s efforts also resulted in increasing revenue. Tax officials examined withholding statements provided by employers to find out salaried individuals who had taxable income, but were out of the net.

Officials said raise in salary of government employees boosted tax collection. The last government announced a 10 percent increase in adhoc relief for civil and armed forces employees in the federal budget of 2017/18. The budget increased tax exempt income to Rs1.2 million from Rs400,000 with effect from July.

Officials expect a significant increase in the filing of income tax returns for the tax year 2017/18, considering the growth of tax collection from salary income. Presently around 0.75 million salaried individuals are filing income tax returns and on the active taxpayers list.

The Directorate General of Withholding Tax has already pointed out discrepancy in tax collection from salaried class. Money disbursed to salaried individuals should be cross-matched with bank accounts, the directorate proposed in a report.

Tax departments should also conduct system audit of mega corporations / large companies in public and private sectors, it said.

“It may be re-emphasised that non-cash perquisites are usually not declared in the statements. It is imperative to study terms and conditions of service provided in the service contracts/appointment letters.”

Tax officials said the income tax law defines salary income as amount received by an employee from any employment in shape of pay, wages or other remuneration, including leave pay, overtime payment, bonus, commission and gratuity.

It also defines salary as the amount of any allowance provided by an employer to an employee including cost of living, subsistence, rent, utilities, education, entertainment or travel allowance, “but it shall not include any allowance solely expended in the performance of the employee‘s duties of employment”.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar