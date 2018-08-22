‘Load Wedding’ colourful premiere held in Karachi

KARACHI: Film ‘Load Wedding’ premiere in Karachi witnessed a phenomenal turnout Tuesday evening. A cultural and showbiz ceremony was held which was attended by renowned superstars of media industry, fashion industry and also literary, social and film personalities who gave a magnanimous touch to colourful premiere.

Along with friends and family of star cast Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat. There were great expectations from the film and cinema enthusiasts walked out quite delighted with what they had seen. One saw hundreds of beaming smiles as the lights turned on at the end and credits rolled to the irresistible beat of films song, people were delighted by the quality of cinema they had just witnessed. “Thoroughly enjoyed watching ‘Load Wedding’ imbued with fantastic visuals, excellent direction and top-notch performances by the cast. Fizza Ali Meerza and Nabeel Qureshi were at the premiere along with a bevy of celebrities and people from the entertainment industry and of course the fan club of the cast. It was great to see so many film actress and drama artist on the big screen and at the premiere.

Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish of course, were present with his full force of friends, family and fanfare but ultimately it was the fans that swaddled him with love. Mehwish looked the part and looked beautiful in the film plus she can dance, which always works in a film star’s favour. Love for Mehwish flowed in all evening and she was all smiles. “I’ve been really nervous this last month but I’m so relieved now,” she said in the interval, sensing that the film would be a success.

‘Load Wedding’ released nationwide from Wednesday that is on big Eid. It is film by Geo Films and Filmwala pictures. The fans who watched premiere of ‘Load Wedding’ praised its story, songs, music composing and acting which created a great charm. It is expected that the film will be a hit the box office and will do huge business. There were great expectations from the film and cinema enthusiasts walked out quite delighted with what they experienced.