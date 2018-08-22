Actions better than words, says Russia after Trump offer

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Tuesday it welcomed statements by US President Donald Trump indicating a desire to cooperate with Russia, but that it would welcome concrete steps to improve ties more. Trump said he would only consider lifting sanctions against Russia if it were to do something positive for the United States, for instance in Syria or in Ukraine. Trump has repeatedly said he would like better ties with Moscow, but despite meeting President Vladimir Putin last month, relations have come under further strain as Washington announced new sanctions. “We of course welcome statements that affirm a readiness to cooperate, but we would welcome even more some kind of concrete actions,” Peskov said.