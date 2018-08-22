Asad directs NA Secretariat to adopt austerity measures

Islamabad: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser directed the officers of the National Assembly to adopt austerity measures according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and made efforts to reduce the expenses of these Secretariat.

He also directed the officers to reduce the unnecessary expenses of the Secretariat. He also sought the details of budget and expenses of National Assembly Secretariat. Asad Qaiser presided over a high-level meeting in the National Assembly at Parliament House to discuss the ways and means to run the proceedings of the National Assembly amicably.

The meeting was attended by National Assembly former speaker Syed Fakhar Imam, former Speaker and Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Law & Justice Barrister Dr Faroqh Naseem, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, Senior officers of the National Assembly Secretariat and Parliamentary Affairs.

Addressing the meeting on Monday, the Speaker said that consultation with all stakeholders is necessary to run the proceedings of the House in a cordial way. He said that they would consult legal experts, besides leaders of the parliamentary parties to strengthen Parliament.

He said that it is the responsibility of every the member of Parliament to work for boosting respect of Parliament whether he belongs to government side or opposition. “If Parliament becomes stronger, it will discuss problems being faced by the masses and sought their solution,” he said.

Talking to the former speakers — Syed Fakhar Imam and Dr Fehmida Mirza — NA Speaker Asad Qaiser said that they were experienced members of this House and having a lot of skill to run the proceedings of the House. “I would like to take benefits from your experience,” he added.

The Speaker said that the nation has a lot of expectations from present Parliament and he hoped that incumbent Parliament would come up to their expectations. Both the former speakers were of the view that the Speaker is a Custodian of the House and his conduct should be equal with government and opposition members.

They said that for smooth running of proceedings of the House, opposition side should be given maximum opportunity to speak in the House. The Speaker said that Standing Committees are important organ of the House and it will his utmost struggle to complete process of elections of chairpersons of standing committees to make them functional as soon as possible.

He said that as a Speaker of KP Assembly he used to call House Business Advisory Committee before the commencement of the Session of the Assembly regularly and he would like to continue same practice in the National Assembly also.

The participants of meeting assured their full cooperation and assistance to run the affairs of business in house. Meanwhile, the National Assembly Speaker along with the senior officers visited different offices of National Assembly Secretariat.

The Speaker also visited the Library and Research Centre of National Assembly Secretariat and directed the officers to provide all out support in connection with the legislation to members of the National Assembly.

He said that Library and Research Centre were very important offices in Parliament of any country to help out the legislatures in legislation work. He assured to upgrade the Library and Research Centre of the National Assembly.

The officers of the National Assembly also briefed the Speaker about of the work of the different branches of the National Assembly. Later on the Speaker also visited the chambers of federal ministers in Parliament House and reviewed the facilities provided there.