Two suffer burn injuries in tanker fire

PESHAWAR: Two people suffered burn injuries when fire broke out in an oil tanker in Taru Jabba Monday. The officials of the Rescue 1122 said two people sustained burn wounds and were taken to hospital. The officials added five other tankers were also burnt when the fire engulfed these vehicles. The Rescue officials managed to extinguish the fire after putting in hectic efforts.
Comments