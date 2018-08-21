Bar on treatment abroad lauded

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has hailed the policy decision of ending overseas treatment at public exchequer. Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, President PMA, said this while presiding over a session at PMA House, according to a press release issued here on Monday. He stressed that all parliamentarians, bureaucrats and their families shall be restricted to have treatment in public hospitals of Pakistan. “It will save public exchequer and public hospital will be improved in service delivery,” he added.