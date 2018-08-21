245 outfits allowed to collect hides

LAHORE: The district administration has granted permission to 245 NGOs and organisations including seminaries to collect hides of sacrificial animals on Eid days.

The district government officials said there are two categories of permissions-one is for those NGOs and organisations which would collect hides from roadside camps while the other category NGOs and organisations would collect hides through their camps established only in their offices.

Deputy Commissioner Anwar-ul-Haq said the district administration had given permission to more NGOs and organisations this year compares to previous year. “The NGOs and organisations are directed in the permission letter to only collect hides through their designated points of collection otherwise severe action will be taken against the responsible”, the DC added. He revealed that the district administration had constituted special teams under the supervision of ACs to visit their areas and if anybody was found collecting hides without the permission of district administration strict action must be taken against him. He also warned the permission holders to remain limited to their designated points to avoid any legal action on violation.

Anwar-ul-Haq disclosed that specials enforcement teams along with police officials would remain in field on three days of Eid. The DC has made it clear that all permissions were granted purely on merit after strict scrutiny which was carried out under the light of directions of home department by all members of committee which consisted of officers of the district administration and law and enforcement agencies.

“The district administration will have a strict check on these NGOs and organisations which have not been granted permission for hide collection. Similarly, no application of banned organization was entertained from the beginning,” Anwar Azad disclosed.

Roasting trotters, heads in the open banned: Commissioner Lahore division has imposed Section 144 on parching/roasting of heads and trotters of sacrificial animals on roads, streets and open plots during Eidul Azha holidays.

Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha has said on Eidul Azha parching/roasting of heads and trotters of sacrificial animals had been banned and administration would lodge FIRS on violations of law.

He said parching /roasting of sacrificial animals is the source of anomalous smell which is not good for health and source of general public nuisance and resentment. He said cleanliness on Eidul Azha would be on priority and all arrangements to make sure cleanliness had been lined up, but without the cooperation and help of citizens, hundred per cent result of cleanliness could not be achieved. He said garbage bags for collection of offal were being handed over to citizens on their doorsteps and also being distributed in animal centres.

He said at union council level 299 camps were being established by LWMC for cleanliness of Lahore and cleanliness awareness campaign. He said Eid cleanliness operation under all agencies including LWMC would be operational from tomorrow (today) till end of Eidul Azha. He said administration in district Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Sheikhupura were operating cleanliness task by district councils, municipal committees and union councils. He directed for keeping fully functional complaint centres and complaint numbers on Eid days to help the citizens in time.