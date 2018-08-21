35 passengers injured in Lalamusa accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: As many as 35 passengers, including women and children, were injured when a bus overturned near Marala Mor on Monday. A bus was carrying passengers to Narowal from Rawalpindi when it overturned in the limits of Kharian police. As a result, 35 persons were injured and shifted to different hospitals.
