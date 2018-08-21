Martyrdom anniversary of Rashid Minhas observed

The 46th martyrdom anniversary of the youngest recipient of Nisahan-e-Haider, pilot officer Rashid Minhas, was observed on Monday, said a press release.

On behalf of Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, chief of the air staff, the Pakistan Air Force, all personnel of the air force, Air Vice Marshal Ahsan Rafiq Chaudhry, air officer commanding Southern Air Command, visited the house of the gallant air warrior and our national hero, Rashid Minhas (Shaheed), who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty on 20 August, 1971.

Air Vice Marshal Ahsan Rafiq Chaudhry met the mother and younger brother of Rashid Minhas and prayed for eternal peace of the martyred soul. He also conveyed the message of the air chief in which he stated that the PAF would always remember the great sacrifice of this valiant son of the soil and it would serve as a beacon of light for the future generations.