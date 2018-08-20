Autobiography launched

Hundreds of students, teachers, journalists and people from different fields of life gathered to congratulate Prof Dr Mughees-ud-Din Sheikh on the launching of his autobiography.

His family and friends were also at the ceremony and thanked all the guests for coming to the event. The ceremony was presided over by Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami said, “Dr Mughees is a straight forward man and he has served his whole life for the best education system in Pakistan. He has trained people to stand up for their rights and never compromise on their self-esteem and dignity.” Dr Mughees said, “I never took revenge from anyone. If anyone even hit me below the belt. I have learnt this lesson from my life that a composed man has no fear. You just have to be strong enough to hold on to your rules.” Other speakers appreciated the work of Dr Mughees and said that he has written the book fairly. —