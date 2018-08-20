Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Police intelligence officer killed in mugging

A head constable (HC), who was also an intelligence officer of police, was killed in a mugging incident in the limits of Gulberg police late Saturday night.

HC Imran Qasim, 40, was shot dead while a friend, Javed, who was accompanying him, was injured when muggers intercepted them near APWA Girls College, Karimabad. According to Gulberg SHO Syed Rashid Ali, HC Imran was posted at Sharifabad police station as an intelligence officer and was a resident of Jauharabad.

Ali further said that on late Saturday night, Imran had gone to Karimabad to meet his friend for some official work. However, two armed robbers arrived and began looting them. Imran tried to overpower the robbers, but they opened fire, leaving him and Javed injured.

The wounded men were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where Imran succumbed to his injuries. A single bullet that hit his chest became the cause of death.

Police recovered the shell of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene and have sent it to the forensic division of Sindh Police. SHO Rashid further said that the murder occurred over robbery resistance, however, other aspects of the case would also be investigated.

He added they were searching for CCTV cameras in the area so that they could get more information on the incident and identify the suspects. A case was reported and investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers for the deceased head constable took place at West Headquarters on Sunday. DIG Khadim Hussain Rind of West Range along with other senior officials attended the funeral.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report
PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'