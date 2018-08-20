Police intelligence officer killed in mugging

A head constable (HC), who was also an intelligence officer of police, was killed in a mugging incident in the limits of Gulberg police late Saturday night.

HC Imran Qasim, 40, was shot dead while a friend, Javed, who was accompanying him, was injured when muggers intercepted them near APWA Girls College, Karimabad. According to Gulberg SHO Syed Rashid Ali, HC Imran was posted at Sharifabad police station as an intelligence officer and was a resident of Jauharabad.

Ali further said that on late Saturday night, Imran had gone to Karimabad to meet his friend for some official work. However, two armed robbers arrived and began looting them. Imran tried to overpower the robbers, but they opened fire, leaving him and Javed injured.

The wounded men were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where Imran succumbed to his injuries. A single bullet that hit his chest became the cause of death.

Police recovered the shell of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene and have sent it to the forensic division of Sindh Police. SHO Rashid further said that the murder occurred over robbery resistance, however, other aspects of the case would also be investigated.

He added they were searching for CCTV cameras in the area so that they could get more information on the incident and identify the suspects. A case was reported and investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers for the deceased head constable took place at West Headquarters on Sunday. DIG Khadim Hussain Rind of West Range along with other senior officials attended the funeral.